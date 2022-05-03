Missouri man executed by lethal injection

BONNE TERRE, MO (WSIL) - Carman Deck was executed by lethal injection in Missouri Tuesday evening.
He was found guilty of double murders in 1996 and had three trials. He pleaded guilty but his defense says it was a false confession.
His first conviction was overturned on an appeal because of a mistake in jury instructions. His second death sentence but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that sentencing.
A third jury upheld the death sentence in 2008 but a federal judge vacated that sentence.
The death sentence was upheld in 2020.
Deck was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 3rd at 6:10 p.m. CT.