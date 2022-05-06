Missouri man charged with murder for intentionally causing I-24 crash that killed woman

(WSIL) -- A Missouri man is now in custody and charged with murder for intentionally causing a crash that killed a woman.
On Thursday, April 28 around 3:30 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the eastbound lanes of I-24 for a multi-vehicle collision.
The investigation revealed the initial collision between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Semi occurred in the eastbound lanes. A Toyota Camry and another semi were involved in separate collision events as a result of the first crash.
The passenger in the Silverado, 51-year-old Tammy King of Salem, Missouri, was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment. She died as a result of her injuries the next morning. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.
After more than a week of investigating, and traveling out of state to collect evidence, police have determined that this collision was an intentional act on the part of Jared King.
The Sheriff's Office says King intentionally drove into and across the eastbound lanes of I-24, directly in the path of an oncoming semi.
King was released from the hospital and has been arrested on the following charges:
- Murder
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (5 Counts)
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (2 Counts)
- Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (2 Counts)
- Operating on a Suspended / Revoked License
- Failure to Yield Right of Way
- Disregarding Traffic Control Device
The investigation is still ongoing.