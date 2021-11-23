Missouri man arrested for sexually abusing child

(WSIL) -- A Missouri man is now in custody for sexually abusing a child over an extended period of time.
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, a multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 72-year-old Kenny Loflin.
A 15-year-old reported to authorities they have been abused by Loflin between the ages of 9 and 13.
The teen explained the abuse started around 5th grade and progressed. They said Loflin would have them perform sexual acts before he would purchase their school supplies, such as paper, pencils and notebooks.
The survivor went on to say the abuse progressed to be more physical in nature and Loflin would pay them in cash for favors. The teen said if they wanted an item such as an iPad or cellphone, they would have to agree to multiple acts as payment.
It is alleged over time Loflin paid the survivor at least $3,000.00 in cash for sexual favors.
Loflin was arrested and booked into the Mississippi County Detention center on an Unclassified Felony Charge of Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape 1st Degree-Person less than 12 Years of Age and is being held with No Bond.
Sheriff Ferrell would like to thank all the agencies and offices involved. Detective John Blakely, Missouri Children’s Division, NASV, and Mississippi County Prosecutor Claire Poley are to be commended for their work. Sheriff Ferrell says, “This is unacceptable in our county. People who prey on others have no place in Mississippi County.”