"Missouri is strong today and will be stronger tomorrow:" Gov. Parson gives State of the State address

(WSIL) -- Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2022 State of the State Address.
Governor Parson's speech focused on budget priorities and America Rescue Plan Act spending goals for 2022: workforce and education, infrastructure, agriculture, community development, health care, and public safety.
"With a historic budget surplus and federal dollars coming to our state, we want to build on our past momentum to capture even greater opportunities for the future of Missourians," Governor Parson said. "When other states will be filling spending gaps and budget shortfalls, we will be making investments in the future, because in Missouri, we took a common sense approach to the pandemic, never shutdown businesses, and have always had a conservative and balanced budget."
Workforce and Education
During his speech, Governor Parson called for the Missouri Fast Track program to be permanently established, $31 million for colleges and universities through MoExcels, and $20 million for the state's 57 area career centers.
To further support the education of Missouri's children, Governor Parson proposed multiple investments in K-12 education, including fully funding the Foundation Formula and raising starting pay for Missouri teachers to $38,000 per year.
For Missouri Higher Education, Governor Parson called for nearly $470 million to fund the top capital improvement projects at state community colleges and four-year institutions.
Governor Parson also called on the General Assembly to pass an immediate 5.5 percent cost of living adjustment for all state employees.
Infrastructure
Governor Parson again called for major investments in infrastructure, including $75 million for the Transportation Cost-Share program established by his administration in 2019, $100 million for low-volume roads across the state, and $400 million for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems.
Additionally, Governor Parson called for $400 million toward broadband expansion projects statewide.
Agriculture
Governor Parson also reminded the General Assembly of the continued need to support Missouri agriculture, the state's number one economic driver.
Governor Parson called for $10 million to expand agriculture innovation and workforce programs to ensure farms can be passed down to the next generations.
Community Development
Governor Parson announced, that with the General Assembly's approval, the state can make long-term investments in local communities by allocating $250 million for a statewide revitalization program.
Health Care
After seeing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Parson proposed $34 million to increase telehealth and telemedicine services in rural communities.
Additionally, Governor Parson called for doubling the capacity of Missouri's six Autism Centers to help more families navigate the challenges of diagnosing and treating autism as well as reduce wait times for families needing services.
Public Safety
During his speech, Governor Parson expressed his continued support for Missouri's law enforcement officers.
"We must work to strengthen our communities by supporting our men and women in law enforcement and learn from the failed policies in other cities and states to never allow anti-law enforcement measures to take hold in this state," Governor Parson said. "In Missouri, we defend law enforcement, not defund them."
This year, Governor Parson proposed investing $11 million to upgrade Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) academies and provide more scholarships for law enforcement officers to receive POST certification and put more officers on the streets.
The goal is to aid with recruitment and retention efforts statewide and help keep communities safer.
Additionally, Governor Parson asked the General Assembly to invest nearly $140 million in certain community health centers across the state for vital capital improvements to help meet the increased demand for mental health and substance use disorder services.
Legislative Priorities
Governor Parson also called on the Legislature to establish a Cash Operating Expense Fund that sets aside 2.5 percent of general revenue to mitigate budget cuts and provide greater flexibility during emergencies.
"When we look to the future and not dwell in the past, when we find solutions instead of problems, when we stand together instead of apart, we can accomplish anything. We must always Keep Pushing Forward in this state, because no one is coming to do it for us," Governor Parson continued. "Missouri is strong today and will be even stronger tomorrow."
To view the FY2023 Budget in Brief, please click here