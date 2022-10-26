Missouri Dept. of Conservation: Don't visit Tower Rock

(WSIL) -- Missouri Conservation Police are asking people to stop visiting Tower Rock this weekend.
The Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into the weekend, as the river is expected to rise. Conservation Police say the Mississippi River Chester Gauge is expected to hit is a projected 3.5 feet.
People from all over the region have been traveling to southeast Missouri to visit the natural area. Low river levels made it accessible for the firs time in years.
Missouri Conservation authorities say you should be extremely cautious is you are exploring the area and to always be careful of bodies of water, even during low conditions.