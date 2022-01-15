Missouri Bootheel and Western Tennessee Mix Expected Tonight with Decreasing Clouds Further North

WSIL -- (Carterville) Radar is indicating the rain/winter mix is currently in the Western and Southern portions of the viewing area with no major accumulations expected. Temperatures still remain in the mid 30s.
By this afternoon, most of the precipitation will be in the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee as the system pivots eastward and stay south of our region. There's still a chance of a band of heavier snow in the southern most portion of the viewing area creating little accumulation.
Colder, drier air will filter in overnight dropping our temperature into the mid to upper 20s. Precipitation Sunday will be confined to the far southern and eastern portions of the forecasted area with the rest of the area seeing sunshine.