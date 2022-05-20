Missouri and Illinois at risk for rolling blackouts during energy shortage

(WSIL)---The regional grid operator, MISO, announced an energy shortfall that affects 10 states, including Missouri and Illinois.
The five gigawatt shortfall could cause rolling blackouts throughout the summer.
"So everybody does not lose power, the group known as MISO may cause some conservation of the use of electricity and the last ditch effort of that would be forcing outages in specific areas for small periods of time," said Shane Hermetz, the General Manager at Egyptian Electric Cooperative.
Those outages would only be for short periods of time, 15 minutes to an hour, but the energy demand is also rising prices.
"The issue we're dealing with now is that there is a nationwide energy shortage, which is causing a steep increase in the cost of wholesale power, and that increase is going to have an increase on our customers," said Tucker Kennedy, the Director of Communications for Ameren Illinois.
The rise in price comes the cost of electricity itself, which Kennedy said Ameren gives to customers at cost.
The increase in supply for a typical customer will be $580 annually, or around $48 a month.
And the risk for rolling blackouts, while low, is still present.
"But we are keeping an eye on it. And if it did come to that, there's many ways that we would approach it with the goal of preventing it from reaching the individual residential customer. But it is something we need to pay attention to and it's very hard to predict what could happen," said Kennedy.
To help prevent the blackouts, there are easy things to do.
- Try limiting use of high energy appliances, or use them during non-peak hours.
- Try raising your AC by 2 degrees or more, and keep electronics off and unplugged when not in use.
"It's all about energy efficiency and it's about as using as moderate amount of energy that you can. So that's the way our customers can give themselves the opportunity to minimize the financial impact," said Kennedy.