Mission 10 Accomplished: Veterans return from Honor Flight; Mission 11 takes off next fall

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- There were no signs of rain on a calm Tuesday night at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.
There was just enough breeze for endless American flags to blow in the wind.
The only moisture found at the end of Mission 10 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois?
Tear drops.
"[I] never got that before when I came home so this is great," said Ed Schreder, a Vietnam War veteran.
For Schreder, one of 89 veterans on this Honor Flight, the moment closes a 50-year old wound opened by screams of the phrase 'babykiller' when he initially returned home decades ago.
James Selph, a fellow Vietnam veteran, knows the feeling. That's why Selph, who flew on last year's Honor Flight, and his wife came out to support veterans on this year's flight.
"It made me feel good so I figure I might want to help them feel good," said Selph.
Air Force veteran John O'Keefe spent his first flight with two friends he's known for more than 60 years. They visited sights like the Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial and others.
"Just no flaws. There was no glitches anywhere. It was fantastic," O'Keefe said. "I'm going to volunteer to help next year.
Organizers say the next Honor Flight takes off Tuesday September 26.