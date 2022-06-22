 Skip to main content
Missing woman's remains found, homicide investigation underway in Cape Girardeau County

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessi Wilfong.png

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL)-- One suspect has been charged in the death of a missing woman. 

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother on May 25, 2022. 

An investigation into her disappearance led to a search warrant on June 15, 2022 at a home in Cape Girardeau County. After collecting evidence at the home, police suspected foul play was involved.

On June 18, information led deputies to a location near the previously search home. Deputies found the site of a recently dug portion of the ground inside a barn. Excavation of the area reveled the remains of Wilfong.

Two days later, an autopsy was performed and found the cause of death to be homicide. 

baumgartner.png

As of Wednesday, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges against Teresa L. Baumgartner for tampering with physical evidence. 

The investigation is still ongoing and more charged are anticipated against one or more people. 

