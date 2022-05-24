Missing Paducah man located

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.
Paducah Police say Vaught has been located and is in good health.
ORIGINAL STORY
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police need the public's help finding a missing man.
Police are searching for 48-year-old John D. Vaught. He is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 170lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a "Faith'' tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Vaught was last seen on Mayfield Road in Paducah wearing light colored blue jeans, boots, gray short sleeved button up shirt and a black hat.
if you have any information about his whereabouts, contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8548.