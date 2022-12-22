Missing McCracken County man found

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.
Vandenbrook has been located by police.
ORIGINAL STORY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man.
It was reported to the Sheriff’s Department that 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen in the Paducah area on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Vandenbrook is described as a white male, standing approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, bald, with hazel eyes, and a graying goatee.
Vandenbrook was last seen driving a white 4 door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate.
If anyone sees Vandenbrook or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.