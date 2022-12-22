 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Missing McCracken County man found

  • Updated
  • 0
Vandenbrook

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Vandenbrook has been located by police. 

ORIGINAL STORY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man. 

It was reported to the Sheriff’s Department that 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen in the Paducah area on Monday, December 19, 2022. 

Vandenbrook is described as a white male, standing approximately 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, bald, with hazel eyes, and a graying goatee.

Vandenbrook was last seen driving a white 4 door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate.

If anyone sees Vandenbrook or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.  Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App. 

