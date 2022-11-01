Missing Mayfield teen found safe

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.
Mayfield Police say Aerial Holmes has been found and is safe.
She has been located and arrangements are being made for her to be reunited with her family.
ORIGINAL STORY
MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Mayfield Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Aerial Holmes is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor shirt with pink writing, black joggers, black Champion hoodie before trick-or-treating time.
Police in Mayfield are also searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen during trick-or-treating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.