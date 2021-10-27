Missing Marion woman found safe

UPDATE
Misty Copher has been located safe and sound. Thank you for all of your shares and assistance.
ORIGINAL STORY
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police need the public's help locating a missing woman.
Misty A. Copher has been missing since October 23, 2021. She was last seen in the 200 block of Elm Street in Marion, entering a green minivan with two white men.
Copher is described as approx. 44-years-old, 5' 05" tall, brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Warren at the Marion Police Department @ 618-993-2124.