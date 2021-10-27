You are the owner of this article.
Missing Marion woman found safe

missing marion woman misty copher

UPDATE

Misty Copher has been located safe and sound. Thank you for all of your shares and assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police need the public's help locating a missing woman. 

Misty A. Copher has been missing since October 23, 2021. She was last seen in the 200 block of Elm Street in Marion, entering a green minivan with two white men. 

Copher is described as approx. 44-years-old, 5' 05" tall, brown hair and brown eyes. 

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Warren at the Marion Police Department @ 618-993-2124.

