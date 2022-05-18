Missing Marion teen located safe

UPDATE: May 18, 2022
Donna Bennett was located in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She advised she was fine and was staying at that location.
ORIGINAL STORY: May 10, 2022
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in trying to locate 18-year-old Donna G. Bennett.
Donna is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is reported as having a Learning Processing Disability and responds to the level of a 12-year-old child. Donna left a home on May 9 indicating she was staying a few days in a hotel with friends.
Her possible location could be in the Mounds area. It is unknown who Donna left the home with at this time.
Due to Donna’s disability she had been entered as missing/endangered.
Anyone with information on the location of Donna Bennett, please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.