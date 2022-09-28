Missing man in Kentucky found safe

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.
Klebba has been located and has been returned home safe to his family in Pulaski County.
ORIGINAL STORY
SOMERSET, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation of a Pulaski County man with Alzheimer's.
Claude Elmo Klebba, AKA (BUTCH) 78 of Somerset was last seen at his residence on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 6:30 PM.
Claude is described as a white male 5’9’’ tall, roughly 190 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, with blue sweatpants.
Claude left driving a 2014 Black Ford F150 KY TAG A6L-136.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.