Missing elderly man in McCracken County found

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.
Chaney has been located, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL STORY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing senior.
On Wednesday, October 19 around 10:30 a.m., 85-year-old Claude Chaney walked away from his home on Magruder Village in West Paducah. Chaney does suffer from diminished capacity.
Chaney is wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, burgundy jogger pants, rainbow crocs and a brown hat. He may also be carrying a blue and white blanket.
He is a white man, with grey hair, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 210 pounds.
If anyone sees Chaney or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.