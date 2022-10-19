 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Missing elderly man in McCracken County found

Claude Chaney

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Chaney has been located, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. 

ORIGINAL STORY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing senior. 

On Wednesday, October 19 around 10:30 a.m., 85-year-old Claude Chaney walked away from his home on Magruder Village in West Paducah. Chaney does suffer from diminished capacity. 

Chaney is wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, burgundy jogger pants, rainbow crocs and a brown hat. He may also be carrying a blue and white blanket. 

He is a white man, with grey hair, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 210 pounds. 

If anyone sees Chaney or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. 