Missing Chinese CEO is being investigated by authorities, company says

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ TO 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further enhance wind gusts late Sunday night and early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&