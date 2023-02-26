 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ TO 3 PM CST
/4 PM EST/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Missing Chinese CEO is being investigated by authorities, company says

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Chinese CEO is being investigated by authorities, company says

Bao Fan, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at an event in Beijing, China, 6 September 2017. Fan is cooperating in an investigation by "certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," his company said in a statement Sunday.

 Niu bo/Imagine China/Reuters

Missing Chinese CEO Bao Fan is cooperating in an investigation by "certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," his company said in a statement Sunday.

China Renaissance Holdings Limited, of which Bao is the chairman and CEO, said the company has been trying to locate him and ascertain his status since the announcement he disappeared on February 16.

"The Board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group are continuing normally," a statement from the company said. "The Company will duly cooperate and assist with any lawful request from the relevant PRC authorities, if and when made."

Bao is not the first business executive to go missing, in a country where they can suddenly and mysteriously disappear. Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang disappeared for several months after he allegedly spoke out against Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2020. He was then jailed for 18 years. Anbang chairman Wu Xiaohui was reportedly detained by authorities as part of a government investigation. He too was eventually jailed for 18 years.

The company, an investment bank and private equity firm based in Beijing, added it is monitoring the situation and will release further statements "when appropriate."

One of China's top investment bankers

Bao is known as a veteran deal maker in China's tech industry. He helped broker the 2015 merger between two of the country's leading food delivery services, Meituan and Dianping. Today, the combined company's "super app" platform is ubiquitous in China.

Bao started his investment banking career in the late 1990s at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse and later went on to serve as an adviser to the stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

His team has also invested in US-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and Li Auto, and helped Chinese internet giants Baidu and JD.com complete their secondary listings in Hong Kong.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Michelle Toh contributed to this story.

Tags

Recommended for you