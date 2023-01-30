Missing child found safe in Carbondale

UPDATE: MONDAY, JAN. 30, 9:45 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department has located missing child Brayden Jeffers safe at a family member’s home.
ORIGINAL STORY
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a missing child in Carbondale.
Officers say Brayden T. Jeffers, 14, was last seen in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue today at about 5:23 p.m.
He was last seen wearing black pants, pink shoes, and a black shirt with a smiley face on it.
Jeffers has a condition that places him in danger.
If you have any information, call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.