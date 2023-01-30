 Skip to main content
Missing child found safe in Carbondale

Search for missing child in Carbondale

UPDATE: MONDAY, JAN. 30, 9:45 p.m.

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department has located missing child Brayden Jeffers safe at a family member’s home.

ORIGINAL STORY

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police are searching for a missing child in Carbondale.

Officers say Brayden T. Jeffers, 14, was last seen in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue today at about 5:23 p.m.

He was last seen wearing black pants, pink shoes, and a black shirt with a smiley face on it.

Jeffers has a condition that places him in danger.

If you have any information, call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

