Missing Carbondale woman found dead

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A woman missing from the Carbondale area has been found dead.
Carbondale Police officers were investigating the whereabouts of missing person Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing at May 3, 2022.
In the course of the investigation, officers located a deceased woman in the 400 block of E. College Street on May 9. That person was confirmed to be Curtis.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney's Office are assisting with the investigation.
It is still active and ongoing.