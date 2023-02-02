Missing 12-year-old now found

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: Paducah police say the 12-year-old girl was found and in good health.
ORIGINAL: Paducah police are looking for a 12-year-old girl that went missing in Paducah on Thursday.
Police said Whitney Averitt, 12, was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah wearing a black Echo hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Jordan sneakers. She wears glasses and has a scar above her lip and on her left wrist.
Police say she may be in the area of Dixie Avenue.
Averitt was born on February, 8, 2010, 5' tall, 95 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8548.
