Missing 12-year-old found safe

corey porter

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Corey is home safe with his family. 

They learned of him being found around 9:20 p.m.

No other details were released. 

ORIGINAL STORY

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management is searching for a missing 12-year-old. 

Corey Porter was last seen at his home in Salem, Kentucky at 5 p.m.

Corey is autistic and non-verbal. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, an orange light weight jacket and blue jeans. 

If you see Corey contact the Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2196.

