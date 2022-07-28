Miss Illinois visits southern Illinois for a second time since being crowned in June

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The newly crowned Miss Illinois came back to southern Illinois since being crowned in June.
Miss Windy City Monica Nia Jones won the coveted crown and title on Saturday, June 11, at the competition in Marion, Illinois. Jones was crowned by former Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson, a top 10 finalist at the Miss America competition in December of 2021. That year the Miss America Organization celebrated its 100th year anniversary.
She will compete for Miss America at the end of the year at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.