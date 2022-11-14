Miss Illinois makes a stop in southern Illinois before she competes for Miss America in December

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Miss Illinois visited southern Illinois ahead of the Miss America competition in December.
Miss Illinois, Monica Nia Jones, will compete for the job of Miss America December 12th-15th. The competition will be televised on Thursday, December 15th at 800 p.m. ET at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
You can show your support for Miss Illinois by clicking here. You can also click on the bar code on the poster. The titleholder with the highest fundraising amount will secure a spot in the finals competition and receive additional scholarship money.