Minimum wage to increase to $12/hr on January 1

(WSIL)--Starting January 1st, 2022, minimum wage will be $12 per hour, tipped workers' wages will be at minimum $7.20 per hour, and those under 18 working less than 650 hours per year will make $9.25 per hour at minimum.
For employers, rising costs is nothing new.
"It'll definitely be an increase but as with anything, as with price of meat, the cost of goods going up, minimum wage going up, that's just part of doing business," said the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce CEO, William Lo.
For customers, prices could go up as a result of the increase, but Lo said prices have been on the rise for a while.
"If you go to the grocery store, or if you've been eating out in the last so many years, it's gone up regardless of minimum wage, because that's how the economy works," said Lo.
As employers are also looking for workers, the rising minimum wage could also act as an incentive for those who previously left the industry due to low pay.
"Minimum wage, despite all the other issues that come with it, can make the industry a little more competitive. So when people are looking for jobs, they go 'oh I love the hospitality aspect of it, and now that the pay is a bit better, I want to go back and work,'" said Lo.
As employers prepare for the change, Lo said investing in your employees is good for business.
"The industry has an obligation to kind of treat their staff better, and raising minimum wage is part of the solution. You make your staff happy, and your staff will make your customers happy," said Lo.
Minimum wage will continue to rise by a dollar per year until reaching $15 an hour by 2025.