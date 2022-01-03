Minimum wage increased in Illinois and Missouri

(WSIL ) -- The minimum wage in Illinois and Missouri increased on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
The new wage in Illinois is now $12 an hour.
The new wage in Missouri is now $11.15 an hour.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the state’s minimum wage increased by 85 cents per hour.
The increase in Missouri is part of a plan approved by voters in 2018 to raise the minimum wage every year thru 2023.
In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 putting the state on the path to a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2025.
There have been three increases in the minimum wage since Governor Pritzker signed the wage hike legislation.