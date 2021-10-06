Miners leaving southern Illinois; Owners retiring from league

MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Miners have played their last game in Marion.
Jayne and John Simmons, the long-time owners of the team, announced they are retiring from Frontier League ownership.
The 2021 season was the last season the team will be playing in Marion, Illinois for the Frontier League.
The Southern Illinois Miners concluded their 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Rent One Park in Marion, finishing with a record of 54 wins and 42 losses.
"This is a bittersweet decision for us," said the Simmons. "We love the southern Illinois community and our family roots run deep here. We appreciate the years of support we have enjoyed from baseball fans, civic leaders, business owners, vendors and the City of Marion. We are at a time in our lives where we really would like to spend more time with our children and grandchildren." While the Simmons involvement in the community may look different over time, their love for and appreciation of the people of this community are unwavering.
The Simmons brought baseball back to the area in the summer of 2007. The Miners led the Frontier League in attendance each of the franchise's first four seasons, having been named "Frontier League Organization of the Year" three times (2007, 2009 & 2010) and captured the franchise's first Frontier League Championship after the 2012 season.
What is the future of Rent One Park?
"The stadium is a wonderful asset to the community and has incredible potential as a multi-use facility," said Jayne Simmons. "We have high hopes for its future, and we will share more information about the stadium in the coming months."
"John and I would like to express our deepest appreciation to the loyal baseball fans, host families, season ticket holders, the City of Marion, local businesses, our sponsors like Rent One and all of the people who helped us create a generation of baseball memories here in southern Illinois," said Jayne Simmons. "We will continue to look for meaningful ways to support Marion and the region."