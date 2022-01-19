Millions of dollars in projects added in Mt. Vernon's comprehensive plan

(WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon is taking steps to invest in more community development.
Millions of dollars in projects are being added to the city's comprehensive plan.
The 122 page plan lays out multiple projects.
City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel says, right now some of the biggest projects are focused on the City's outdated infrastructure.
"We have replaced 11 miles of our water main and have seen a significant reduction in the amount of unbilled water. Our water loss has gone from 21 percent to 8 percent." said Bechtel.
The savings from unbilled water adds up-to millions-of-dollars from year-to-year.
Significant progress has already been made, like a new road and traffic signal on 42nd Street.
Areas around Interstate 64-and-57 have also seen new development.
Now, city officials want to make sure they're ready for what's next and do it with the help of the community they serve.
Plans were laid-out last night for a community survey to be completed by a third party.
Many of the Projects in the plan are NOT funded And will rely heavily on State and Federal Funding.
Still, Bechtel says making sure plans are priced and planned will make it easier to get Funding from Springfield and Washington D.C.
"We know in the future there is a large transportation effort and budget from the federal government so we have some new roads and areas to open for development in Mt. Vernon." said Bechtel.
Another proposal that could see the light of day is electric vehicles to replace some of the city's gas powered vehicles.