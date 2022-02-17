Millions of children could lose Medicaid coverage once the public health emergency ends

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area. Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi, Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher, Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&