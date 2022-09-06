Milling & Paving along KY 1175/Old Dover Road in Trigg County Starts Thursday, Sept. 8

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along a section of KY 1175/Old Dover Road in Trigg County starting Thursday, September 8, 2022.
This paving project runs along KY 1175/Old Dove Road from the KY 272/Old Canton Pike intersection at mile point 0.0 extending northward through the U.S. 68 intersection to the U.S. 68-Business intersection at mile point 1.967.
Milling and prep work are expected to start on Thursday with asphalt paving to follow around September 12. Paving is expected to be completed in about two weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $223,656 highway improvement project. The target completion date is September 21, 2022.