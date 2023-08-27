Mild weather finally expected

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--This afternoon, we are tracking a few isolated showers lingering in the area. These showers may linger through the early evening. However, we are not racking any widespread rainfall for the rest of the day.
Temperature wise, things should be fairly mild this evening with temperatures only in the low 80s and upper 70s. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 60s. The mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies overnight tonight.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to start with partly cloudy conditions expected by late afternoon. We are not tracking any rain chances for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be comfortable with highs only in the low to mid 80s and comfortable humidity values.
This trend of mild and dry weather will continue through the week with below average temperatures expected through Friday. Next weekend is when we are tracking a possible warm up for Labor Day Weekend.