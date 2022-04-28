Mild Thursday, tracking storms into the weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- Rain has returned to the forecast and we're going to have trouble shaking it. We'll stay dry through the day today, although plenty of clouds will be present. Temperatures are exactly where they should be with highs in the mid 70s.
The few showers that will move in this evening, will stay mainly in southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, especially west of I-57 and will begin around 6 PM.
We're tracking some wet days, but most of them won't be a wash out. As a cold front approaches on Saturday, the chance for strong storms along with these showers increase.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. With a lot of events happening this weekend, like local proms and sporting events, make sure you stay up to date with latest weather forecasts.
Once the front moves through we'll see a dry Sunday, which may be a good opportunity to do yardwork or mow if needed, because the scattered showers return for most of our work week.