Mild temperatures and sunshine on tap Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds have mixed in with some of the sunshine today, thanks to our cold front. Winds have also shifted out of the northwest giving us a welcomed break from the humidity.
The evening and overnight hours will remain quiet with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be a bit cooler tomorrow morning, running below average, in the low to mid 60s.
Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will make for a pretty nice day Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will run pretty close to average, topping out in the upper 80s.
After Wednesday, dry conditions with temperatures running near 90 will persist. It should be a nice break from the oppressive heat we saw last week. Another hot stretch is likely by next week.
Unfortunately for those hoping for rain, it's going to be hard to come by. The remainder of the week is dry, with the next chance for rain not returning until the weekend.