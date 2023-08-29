Mild, fall like weather expected again today

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today we are tracking another mild weather day. Morning lows will be into the low 60s and upper 50s for most of he region to start the day. Following the cool start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 780s to near 80 by the lunchtime hour and only into the low 80s for the afternoon, before once again dropping into the 60s yet again overnight.
Today should be partly cloudy for most of the day, though some could see mostly cloudy conditions this morning through the afternoon.
We are not tracking any rain chances for this afternoon, but a stray shower is possible overnight.
Tomorrow, things will be similar to today with highs in the low 80s, though it will likely be breezy tomorrow afternoon as Idilia passes well to the south and east.
Looking ahead to the end of the week, highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with abundant sunshine. We are tracking another possible warm up for this weekend and continuing into the first week of September.