Mild evening ahead of a wet start to to the week

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Across the region, we are experiencing temperatures in the upper 70s around southern Illinois, and lower 80s in parts of southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky. Overall, it is not a bad afternoon temperature wise. We are also tracking mostly sunny conditions over much of the region.
For this afternoon and through the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s though about 5:00PM, then temperatures will begin to drop into the low 70s and upper 60s. Skies will be clear through the midnight hour. However, we will start to gain more cloud cover gradually, and skies, to start tomorrow morning, will be partly to mostly cloudy across much of the region.
Lows to start your Monday will be in the low 60s and upper 50s, especially in northern parts of the region. We are tracking mostly cloudy conditions for much of the afternoon with highs tomorrow being in the low 80s for most of us.
Late tomorrow, rain chances will begin to increase, with a 20 percent of showers and storms for late tomorrow evening. Tuesday will bring a better, and more scattered to widespread chance of rain to the region, with highs on Tuesday only being in the mid 70s.
After a cold front passes through the region late in the day on Tuesday, we will see things dry out, and cool off significantly, with temperatures cooling into the low 70s by Wednesday. Overnight lows should only be in the low 50s.