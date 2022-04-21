Mild evening ahead of a very warm weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- Although we had a pretty wet start to our day, the rain has finally moved out of our area leaving behind some mild, humid weather and clouds. Highs today will reach the mid 70s which is exactly what we should be seeing this time of the year.
Into tonight temperatures will stay warm, only dipping into the low 60s.
The warmest air that we've felt since last October will be arriving tomorrow as we see our first 80s of the season. Clouds will still be around in the morning, but skies will be clearing to partly cloudy conditions by lunchtime.
The warm weather will last through Saturday with more sunshine expected then. Just be aware of some strong southerly winds.
The next system to watch is coming through Sunday night as an approaching cold front will bring our next chance of heavy showers.