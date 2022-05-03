Mild and cool Wednesday, ahead of more storm chances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a breezy and mild day across the region, with another mostly dry day expected Wednesday.
A cold front has pushed through the area shifting winds out of the northwest, taking the rain east of our region. Tonight will remain dry with low temperatures dipping into the 40s.
The front will remain to our south Wednesday making for a mostly cloudy and cool day. Afternoon highs will be below average, topping out in the upper 60s. Rain will also hold off tomorrow, it should be a good day to get yards mowed before more showers and storms return Thursday.
Much of the region has a chance of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms by Thursday. Some of the area is highlighted in the enhanced risk, in the latest SPC Outlook. You'll want to be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts. The focus looks to be during the afternoon and evening hours.