Michigan murder suspect apprehended in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A wanted subject from another state has been apprehended in southern Illinois.
On August 28 the Williamson County Sheriff's Office received a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip line about a possible wanted person from Holland, Michigan.
The tipster said the man was wanted for murder and an investigation into his location began.
On Monday around 11:30 a.m. a vehicle matching the tip's description was stopped by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County deputies in Colp.
Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail, where he is being held on a no bond warrant out of Michigan for homicide.