Metropolis woman becomes first full time female firefighter in department history

METROPOLIS (WSIL)---Gabriel Wrye didn't always know what she wanted to be when she grew up, but she knew she wanted to help people.
That's where the Metropolis Fire Department comes in.
"From an early age, I started to volunteer and try to do anything I could to help my community, so for me this seemed like a perfect fit to be able to help people and to spread my love for helping in the community," Wrye said.
Wrye was inducted into the Metropolis Fire Department on February 15th, making her the department's first ever full time female firefighter, a distinction she doesn't take lightly.
"I'm very honored. For me, my mom always said to me when I was younger to always follow my dreams, to never give up on what I wanted to accomplish. And so this is me never giving up, to always keep trying even when I fall down," said Wrye.
And Wrye is excited more women are deciding to take on the challenge of firefighting.
"It honestly makes me excited that more people are going out, pushing their boundaries and willing to put in effort that maybe they didn't necessarily think they could do at first, but being able to do all of that and show hey, I can do this, you can do this, we all have the same end goal: to make the world a safer place," said Wrye.
Now, she is looking forward to where her new career will take her.
"It honestly feels pretty amazing. It's one of those things that, I can't believe it. I'm kinda still in shock. I've worked hard for it and I'm definitely happy about it. Ready to see where we'll go from here as a family and as a fire fighter community in general," said Wrye.