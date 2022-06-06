Metropolis Superman Celebration kicks off this weekend

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman Celebration in Metropolis!
The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce hosts the 44th annual event June 10-12.
2022 celebrity guests include Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, as well as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman on the Cartoon Network's Justice League, George Newbern.
Meet your favorite artists & writers in Artist Alley & Writers Way exhibition hall. You can also see full replicas of Optimus Prime and the Batmobile.
Admission to the event is free, but there are a few activities that do have a participation or ticket fee.
Head to supermancelebration.net for a full schedule.