Metropolis gas station raided by Illinois Department of Revenue

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 1215 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain and Significant street flooding from Marion to
Johnson City. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Potentially life threatening flash flooding.
Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City.

Rainfall rates have decreased over the area, with the strongest
thunderstorms now to the north and east. However, there continues to
be significant street flooding across Marion, Johnson City and
nearby areas. High water impacts are also being seen near some homes
and businesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Metropolis gas station raided by Illinois Department of Revenue

  • 0
Police-Lights.jpg
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The Department of Revenue raided a gas station in Metropolis Wednesday. 

The Metropolis Police Department confirms the Department of Revenue and ISP were at the Phillips 66 gas station. Chief Harry Masse said he was told all the stations owned by the owner(s) were raided at the same time. 

According to Massac County GIS records, the station is owned by American Finance Trust, Inc. 

The gas station was closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday. 

News 3 reached out to the Department of Revenue for more information and received the following statement. 

“Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts investigations of potential violations of the Illinois tax laws and related offenses and, if warranted, refers the matter for criminal prosecution. The Illinois Department of Revenue cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations, however, or even acknowledge their existence due to confidentiality provisions in the tax laws," said Maura Kownacki, Spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue

Recommended for you