Metropolis gas station raided by Illinois Department of Revenue

(WSIL) -- The Department of Revenue raided a gas station in Metropolis Wednesday.
The Metropolis Police Department confirms the Department of Revenue and ISP were at the Phillips 66 gas station. Chief Harry Masse said he was told all the stations owned by the owner(s) were raided at the same time.
According to Massac County GIS records, the station is owned by American Finance Trust, Inc.
The gas station was closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday.
News 3 reached out to the Department of Revenue for more information and received the following statement.
“Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts investigations of potential violations of the Illinois tax laws and related offenses and, if warranted, refers the matter for criminal prosecution. The Illinois Department of Revenue cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations, however, or even acknowledge their existence due to confidentiality provisions in the tax laws," said Maura Kownacki, Spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue