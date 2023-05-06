Meteorites from the Moon & Mars coming to Carbondale's Science Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Moon and Mars may be thousands or millions of miles away but people in Carbondale can soon get to see parts of them up close.
The Adler Planetarium in Chicago is bringing back its Astro Road Trip outreach program to Carbondale for the first time since 2019.
The program will provide meteorites from the Moon and Mars and activities related to the event. If weather cooperates they'll have a telescope outside for people to look through.
It's happening at The Science Center inside University Mall in Carbondale on Wednesday May 17 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. Admission is free.