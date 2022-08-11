Metal recycling plant catches fire in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, IL (WSIL) -- Thick clouds of smoke swirled around parts of Illinois Wednesday.
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in Madison, but smoke from the blaze was seen as far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake.
Firefighters from several area departments responded to the scene.
The roof of the building collapsed and cars parked outside the warehouse also caught fire.
One employee was hospitalized with burns. It is still unclear at this time how the fire started.
In 2020 the Madison Fire Department responded to the same building for a wall collapse and multiple explosions.