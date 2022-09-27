Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center unveils new playground

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center unveiled their new playground Monday.
The old playground space was revamped thanks to an anonymous donor who gave $62,000 for the project.
“This year, hundreds of children will come through our doors, and many will bring hidden scars along,” MHDCC Executive Director, Dr. Mary Foley said. “Because of this generous donation, even if for only a brief time, children served by MHDCC will be able to engage in the primary job of childhood, which is play! They will be able to experience a space provided just for them, and feel the love that we hold for them.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence annually, and 90 percent of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.
If you would like to learn more about trauma, the effects of intimate partner violence on children or adults, or how you can help, contact the Merryman House at 800-585-2686.