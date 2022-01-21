JEFFERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- It's about to heat up in the kitchen as the Men Cooking for CASA of Jefferson County returns to Mt. Vernon.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate and gives children in the county, who have been neglected or abused, a voice in the courtroom.
The advocate spends time with the child, the biological parents and foster parents and writes a report back to the judge.
Director Sherry Johnson says explains what advocates do while they volunteer.
"We bond and form a relationship with the child," she says. "We have an education liaison who makes contact with the schools, and makes sure we're on target with school."
Men Cooking for CASA is a fun way to support the cause with more than 30 business men and area leaders acting as amateur chefs and giving out samples of their specialty dishes.
Some of the chefs include Scott Quinn, a local lawyer, who is making jalapeno popper fried rice. Quinn is a defending champion at the event after his Indian-inspired soup wowed the audience in 2019.
Travis Allen, the former Jefferson County Sheriff who is running for re-election, is returning to the fundraiser for an 8th year. With being in law enforcement, he says, he has seen firsthand how important CASA is for the community.
Allen is hoping to win over visitors with his pork loin that he's doing on a pellet grill.
Funds raised go directly to working with advocates and getting new volunteers.
"Sometimes a child has up to 5 or 6 case workers throughout the life of their case," Johnson adds. "We try to be that one consistent. That one person they can count on, that they can look to and feel comfortable with."
The fundraiser is taking place on Saturday, January 22nd at the Double Tree Hotel in Mt. Vernon.
Tickets can be purchased at the CASA office in Mt. Vernon on January 21st by 4:30 p.m. If there are tickets left over, those can be purchased at the doors which open at 6 p.m. on the night of the event.
For more information on the event, click here. Or you can call (618) 204-5453.