Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant apologizes after video appears to show him holding a gun

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant apologizes after video appears to show him holding a gun

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies announced on March 4 that Morant "will be away from the team for at least the next two games."

 Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant apologized via his representation Saturday after posting a video of himself earlier in the day, appearing to hold a gun.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," the statement read. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies had already announced earlier Saturday Ja Morant would "be away from the team for at least the next two games," after the Instagram Live post.

The star point guard's Instagram and Twitter accounts have now been deactivated.

The league is investigating the star point guard and the video, according to NBA insiders.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," Mike Bass, NBA spokesman told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In the clip, posted early Saturday morning and shared widely on social media, the 23-year-old briefly flashes what appears to be a gun while reportedly listening to music at a nightclub, according to Wojnarowski.

CNN has reached out to Morant's representation for further comment.

The rest of the team will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday, both at the Crypto.com Arena.

