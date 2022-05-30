 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

Memorial Day service held at Mound City National Cemetery

  • Updated
  • 0

MOUND CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery Saturday morning.

This year's speaker was Thomas Hovatter, he's a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

Hovatter, wants people to take time to appreciate what we have.

"I hope the people who came today realize the cost of a strong military. People that are willing to sign up, and if possible serve their country and if necessary pay the ultimate price." said Hovatter.

Several songs, a reading of the Eleventh General Order, a Roll Call for local veterans, and messages from Egyptian High School students rounded out the program.

"My grandpa just recently passed, and he was in Vietnam and I'm currently enlisted in the United States Navy and he helped me make that decision and I wanted to make him proud so, it was important to me to speak about him and honor him." said Jennifer McLaughlin, Egyptian High School 2022 graduate.

The National Cemetery is open to visitors every day from dawn until dusk.

Tags

Recommended for you