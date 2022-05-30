Memorial Day service held at Mound City National Cemetery

MOUND CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens gathered at Mound City National Cemetery Saturday morning.
This year's speaker was Thomas Hovatter, he's a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.
Hovatter, wants people to take time to appreciate what we have.
"I hope the people who came today realize the cost of a strong military. People that are willing to sign up, and if possible serve their country and if necessary pay the ultimate price." said Hovatter.
Several songs, a reading of the Eleventh General Order, a Roll Call for local veterans, and messages from Egyptian High School students rounded out the program.
"My grandpa just recently passed, and he was in Vietnam and I'm currently enlisted in the United States Navy and he helped me make that decision and I wanted to make him proud so, it was important to me to speak about him and honor him." said Jennifer McLaughlin, Egyptian High School 2022 graduate.
The National Cemetery is open to visitors every day from dawn until dusk.