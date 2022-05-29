 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday
weekend on area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, and Lake of Egypt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

Memorial Day flags at Cannon Park

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Dozens of people made their way through the the flags at Cannon park Sunday afternoon.

Under each flagpole holds a plaque in honor of someone ho served in our military. Many volunteers helped with the display, including Boy Scout Troop 77, the American Legion, and members of the Carterville Lion's Club.

"I really want people to take a moment and appreciate the sacrifice that these men and women all through here have made for you and I, and the Tri-C area, take that moment, appreciate it, go through and look at all the names, because everybody has their own story to tell." says Carterville Lions Club Secretary Heather Castlebery.

This is the 13th year for the Carterville Lion's Club Military Salute. More flags are added each season. Flags will fly on Memorial Day until 4 p.m.

