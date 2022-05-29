Memorial Day flags at Cannon Park

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Dozens of people made their way through the the flags at Cannon park Sunday afternoon.
Under each flagpole holds a plaque in honor of someone ho served in our military. Many volunteers helped with the display, including Boy Scout Troop 77, the American Legion, and members of the Carterville Lion's Club.
"I really want people to take a moment and appreciate the sacrifice that these men and women all through here have made for you and I, and the Tri-C area, take that moment, appreciate it, go through and look at all the names, because everybody has their own story to tell." says Carterville Lions Club Secretary Heather Castlebery.
This is the 13th year for the Carterville Lion's Club Military Salute. More flags are added each season. Flags will fly on Memorial Day until 4 p.m.