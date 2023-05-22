Memorial Day events across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Many will be out this Memorial Day weekend to remember and honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The federal holiday is observed on the last Monday in the month of May.
Many communities in the tri-state region are holding events during this upcoming three-day weekend.
Saturday, May 27, 2023
8:00 a.m. (Marion, Ill.)
The Marion VFW Post 1301 will meet up to place flags on veterans graves.
Volunteers are welcome to come out and help.
Those wanting to attend, meet at the VFW Post at 201 W. Longstreet in Marion.
9:00 a.m. (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Fort D Historic Site will hold a 3-day event honoring the memory of the U.S. soldiers who died in military service.
The doors will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
There will also be a special make-and-take activity from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for adults and children.
10:00 a.m. (Mound City, Ill.)
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be taking place at the Mound City National Cemetery at 141 State Highway 37 just north of Mound City at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.
The event will remembering Marine Corporal Jewell Clyde Bruce, a Posthumous recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism in combat during the Korean War.
As part of the ceremony, there will be a flag raising, rifle and cannon salute and many other tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A free shuttle service will be available from the parking lot at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church at 517 Walnut Street in Mound City, Ill.
10:00 a.m. (Makanda, Ill.)
ProjectDiehard will be holding a Memorial Day Open House event.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 189 Haven of Love Drive in Makanda, Illinois.
This is an event to remember the fallen. All donations bring hope to veterans.
Sunday, May 28, 2023
9:00 a.m. (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Fort D Historic Site will hold a 3-day event honoring the memory of the U.S. soldiers who died in military service.
The doors will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Monday, May 29, 2023
9:00 a.m. (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)
Fort D Historic Site will hold a 3-day event honoring the memory of the U.S. soldiers who died in military service.
The doors will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2023 at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
11:00 a.m. (Marion, Ill.)
In Marion, a Memorial Day Commemoration for Veterans of All Wars will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery (south side) at 11 a.m.
Speakers include Ms. Patty Heckel, 1st LT., Bronze Star Recipient, USA Nurse Corps Combat Nurse, 412th EVAC. Hospital CHU-Lai, Vietnam.
Visitors are asked to bring your lawn chair and wear red, white and blue colors.
The event is hosted by the Marion VFW Post 1301.
1:00 p.m. (Bloomfield, Mo.)
A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri, at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29th, 2023.
The event will remember and honor those who have died in service of our country.
This is a growing list. More events will be added as we gather more information.