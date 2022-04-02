 Skip to main content
Memorial celebration for teen killed in crash raises money for local projects

  • Updated
  • 0
GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnson County community remembers a local teen, killed in a car crash, with a day of tournaments and fundraising for a good cause.

The Jordan Davidson Memorial Celebration brought out dozens to Goreville High School and the city park Saturday.

The all-day event raised money for new park play equipment, 4th of July fireworks, and a Memorial Scholarship. Activities included a slow-pitch tournament and a corn hole tournament.

Family members say they have mixed emotions on a day like Saturday's event.

"We're happy to see our community come together and support us and keep his name alive and his memories strong, but we're also sad because we miss him dearly," says Teressa Davidson, who grew up with Jordan and is married to his brother. "I think he would have been happy with everything we're doing here."

The family adds that they hope the event becomes a new tradition in town. Several vendors, food options, bounce houses and face painting were also a part of the day.