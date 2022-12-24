 Skip to main content
...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing and as well
as a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million -- the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at about $565 million, with the next drawing scheduled for December 27.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There's still time to win big at the lottery before the year is up.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $565 million after no one took home the top prize in Friday's drawing. The next drawing is set for December 27, and if someone wins the jackpot, it would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday's winning numbers were 15, 21, 32, 38, 62 and the Mega Ball 8. Though no ticket matched all six numbers in that drawing, two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched five and claimed the second-highest prize, the lottery said in a news release. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was on October 14, when two tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

Lottery jackpots have gotten bigger and bigger in recent years as games have expanded to more states and added more number combinations. And as the jackpots grow larger, more people buy tickets, making the odds of winning increasingly smaller.

In July, a ticket in Illinois won a jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion -- the second largest Mega Millions jackpot and the third largest of any US lottery game. Two people came forward to claim it in October and opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The largest ever Mega Millions jackpot was about $1.54 billion, won by a ticket in South Carolina in 2018. Seven of the 10 highest Mega Millions jackpots have been won in the last five years.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery are about 1 in 302.5 million.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

